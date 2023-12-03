Sexton totaled 25 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 overtime win over Portland.

Sexton fared much better then Ochai Agbaji during Jordan Clarkson's (thigh) absence, an encouraging sign for the veteran guard. Sexton hasn't played with the first unit since going down with a hamstring injury last season, and Keyonte George's solid play has kept him to the second unit for the duration of the 2023-24 campaign. While he still has value in deeper leagues, Sexton's reserve role caps his potential production.