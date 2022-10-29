Sexton will start Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to the absence of Mike Conley (rest), Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton has seen limited action this season -- surprising, given that he was the centerpiece of the Donovan Mitchell trade. There's been no word regarding Sexton still suffering lingering effects from his meniscus tear last season, so the only assumption we can make is that coach Will Hardy views him as a backup. Sexton has an opportunity Saturday to prove he deserves more time. Encouragingly, he's still been productive per minute, averaging 23.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per 36 minutes.