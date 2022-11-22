Sexton will start Monday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Sexton is set to draw the start at point guard with Mike Conley (lower leg) out of commission. His last start dates back to Oct. 29 against Memphis when he finished with 19 points, two rebounds, four assists and one block in 32 minutes.
