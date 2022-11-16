Sexton totaled three points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and four assists over 17 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 loss to New York.

Although Sexton usually executes well with the team's second unit, he was little more than an afterthought in Tuesday's loss, tying for his worst scoring total of the season. Sexton has faded into the woodwork occasionally while Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson handle the bulk of the frontcourt work.