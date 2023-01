Sexton (hamstring) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against Minnesota, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Sexton sat out the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday against the 76ers due to right hamstring injury maintenance, but he'll return to action against the Timberwolves. During his return from a five-game absence Friday against Orlando, he logged 18 points, three rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.