Sexton (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Sexton will be sidelined for the first leg of this back-to-back set before the All-Star break, and the absence of the star guard will decimate Utah's offense considerably. This will be his fifth straight absence, leading to Jordan Clarkson keeping his place in the starting unit.
More News
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Out at least one week•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Night ends early with ankle sprain•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Exits to locker room Monday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Team-high 22 points Saturday•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Contributes 19 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Collin Sexton: Drops 30 points in loss•