Sexton is not in Utah's starting lineup against Oklahoma City.

Sexton has started in all but two games this season, but he'll come off the bench for the first time since Oct. 31 while Jaden Springer makes his first start of the season. Sexton has averaged 20.1 points, 4.0 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 26.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.