Sexton is not in the starting lineup to face the Timberwolves on Saturday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton will move to the bench for the first time since Dec. 11, as the coaching staff will play Keyonte George and Kris Dunn together in the backcourt. Sexton is averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game when coming off the bench this season.