Sexton logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 140-137 double-overtime loss to the Suns.

Sexton has settled into a decently sized role with the second unit, though his production has been sporadic. Over the past five games, Sexton is seeing 20.8 minutes per night with averages of 11.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 1.0 three-pointers on 40.8 percent shooting from the field.