Sexton (illness) won't play in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Sexton will miss a second consecutive game due to illness, which should allow for Johnny Juzang to remain in the starting lineup while Talen Horton-Tucker and Jason Preston are candidates to see more work off the bench. Sexton's next chance to play will come Friday against the Clippers for Utah's penultimate game.