Sexton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Spurs and is set for another evaluation in a week, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Sexton has already missed back-to-back games following the All-Star break due to a left hamstring injury and is slated to miss at least four more contests. Jordan Clarkson (thumb) is also out for Tuesday's matchup, so Kris Dunn, Frank Jackson, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji are all candidates for increased roles versus San Antonio.