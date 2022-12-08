Sexton will be re-evaluated in one week after he underwent an MRI on Thursday that revealed a mild right hamstring strain, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton injured his hamstring in the second half of Wednesday's 124-123 win over the Warriors. With Mike Conley (lower leg) likely to return Friday, Sexton is expected to move back to a bench role once he overcomes his own injury. The ex-Cavaliers guard averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes across the nine games he started.