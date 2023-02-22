Sexton (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday and won't play Thursday against the Thunder or Sunday against the Spurs before being re-evaluated Monday, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.

Though he was able to compete with teammates Jordan Clarkson and Walker Kessler in the Kia Skills Challenge at All-Star weekend, Sexton will end up missing game action on account of the left hamstring strain he sustained in Utah's most recent game Feb. 15 in Memphis. Clarkson could see more time on the ball while Sexton is sidelined through the weekend, and guards such as Talen Horton-Tucker and new signees Kris Dunn and Frank Jackson could also get the chance to enter the Utah backcourt rotation.