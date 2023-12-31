Sexton provided 22 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 117-109 victory over the Heat.

Sexton led the Jazz in scoring and was the team's only starter with more than 12 points in the win. Most of his production came in the first half, when he put up 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting. This was Sexton's third straight game with at least 20 points, and he finished December with per-game averages of 21.1 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over 14 contests.