Sexton closed with 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 153-124 loss to the Pelicans.

Although the Jazz were unable to keep up with New Orleans on Wednesday, Sexton put together an efficient performance from the floor while also matching his third-highest assist total of the season. He's now scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive outings, averaging 25.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game.