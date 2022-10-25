Sexton racked up 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Monday's 114-108 loss to the Rockets.

It's been a bit of a disappointing start for Sexton, who's come off the bench and played limited minutes in all four games thus far. He did suffer a torn meniscus roughly a calendar year ago, so that may be a factor in his reduced workload. Either way, at some point it's possible -- if not likely -- the Jazz will unleash the 2018 first-round pick in a larger role, but for now it's tough to justify starting him in many formats. Through four appearances, Sexton is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 18.5 minutes per contest.