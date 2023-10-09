Sexton delivered three points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and five assists across 18 minutes in Sunday's 101-96 preseason win over the Clippers.

Sexton struggled from the field massively Sunday, but the shooting woes shouldn't be much of an issue given this was Sexton's first taste of action since April. Sexton averaged 14.3 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game across 48 appearances (15 starts) in 2022-23, and he's in the mix to operate as Utah's starting point guard to start the campaign.