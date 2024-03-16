Sexton closed Friday's 124-122 win over the Hawks with 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

The 25-year-old guard continues to roll. Sexton has scored in double digits in 18 straight games dating back to Jan. 30, and over 10 contests since the All-Star break he's averaging 20.3 points, 5.6 assists, 2.8 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.6 steals. With rookie Keyonte George seizing the starting point guard job, Sexton is settling into the two-guard role that's a better fit for his skills.