Sexton finished Thursday's 127-124 loss to Philadelphia with 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes.

The 25-year-old guard continues to be productive. Since moving into the starting lineup in mid-December, Sexton has delivered 20 or more points in 20 of 27 games, averaging 21.6 points, 5.5 assists, 2.5 boards, 1.9 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor and 42.0 percent from beyond the arc.