Sexton amassed 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 124-111 victory over the Nuggets.

Although Sexton's assist totals have fluctuated since assuming a starting role, the five-year vet continues to put up solid numbers. He's started off January on the right foot, averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals over the first six games of 2024.