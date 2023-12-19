Sexton contributed 27 points (6-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 12-13 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 125-108 win over the Nets.

Sexton tied with Talen Horton-Tucker for the team lead in scoring, with both guards putting up an identical 27/6/3 line. Horton-Tucker was by far the more efficient shooter, however, making 11 of 19 shots as opposed to Sexton's 6-for-17 mark. Still, the latter was able to make up for his shooting woes by getting to the line often and converting all but one of his 13 free-throw tries. Sexton has had an up-and-down campaign, but he's been hot over his past five games, scoring at least 20 points in each contest over that span, including at least 26 in each of his past four outings.