Sexton tallied 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists over 27 minutes during Saturday's 120-109 win over the 76ers.

Sexton registered his first double-double of the season, and his 10 assists were his most in a game since since Nov. 23 against the Pistons when he dished out 12 dimes. Sexton has been more productive on offense since entering the starting lineup for Jordan Clarkson on Dec. 13. In that span of 14 games, Sexton is averaging 21.4 points on 49.8 percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 28.7 minutes per game.