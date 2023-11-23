Sexton produced one point (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 121-105 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Sexton was unable to convert any of his field-goal attempts during Wednesday's matchup, and he couldn't generate enough production in secondary categories to salvage his fantasy production. Despite Wednesday's lackluster stat line, he's scored in double figures in 11 of 15 appearances this year and has averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.