Sexton chipped in 27 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's 132-125 victory over the Lakers.

The hits keep coming for Sexton, who has been a critical piece of Utah's recent success. He's currenty enjoying an excellent January, averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds through the first eight games of the year.