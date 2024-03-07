Sexton closed with 24 points (7-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-117 loss to the Bulls.

Sexton reached the 20-point plateau for the third time across his last five games, and he continues to deliver instant offense for the Jazz every time he steps on the hardwood. He's finally settled in a starting role and is having a strong season both as a scorer and playmaker. Through his last 10 appearances, Sexton is averaging 22.0 points, 5.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.