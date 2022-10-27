Sexton (oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

If Sexton plays, he could have a chance at more minutes than usual with Rudy Gay (COVID-19 protocols), Walker Kessler (illness) and Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19 protocols) on the injury report. Sexton has seen 20-plus minutes in just one game this season -- the opener.