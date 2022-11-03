Sexton accumulated 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 loss to Dallas.

Sexton has played off the bench in all but one game this season, and even though this is a role he's not used to, as he was a regular starter during his four-year tenure with the Cavaliers, he's finding ways to perform. The former Alabama standout has scored at least 15 points in three straight outings and has recorded double-digit scoring figures in all but two of his nine outings, averaging 13.2 points per game and shooting a decent 46.4 percent from the field.