Sexton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Sexton won't be able to face his former team since he's yet to recover from a nagging hamstring problem suffered earlier this month. He is in line to miss his sixth game in a row, and that should translate into an increased role for Nickeil Alexander-Walker. His next chance to feature will come Tuesday at the Pistons.