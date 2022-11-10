Sexton amassed three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and one steal in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 victory over the Hawks.

Fantasy managers who took a chance on Sexton and were disappointed early were finally starting to get returns. In the guard's six appearances prior to Wednesday, he averaged 18.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28.5 minutes. It's possible Sexton hasn't earned the trust of coach Will Hardy yet, and the guard's role will continue to fluctuate based on his effort and commitment to the gameplan. Sexton's workload during Saturday's game at Washington may tell us more.