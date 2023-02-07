Sexton accumulated 10 points (2-3 FG, 6-6 FT) and one assist over 25 minutes during Monday's 124-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Sexton was not able to have an impact Monday, scoring fewer than 15 points for the sixth time in his past eight games. As a player who relies solely on scoring to buoy his fantasy value, Sexton is certainly not doing a good job at convincing anyone he should be rostered. He is barely inside the top 200 in nine-category formats over the past two weeks, leaving him on the fringe of deeper league discussions.