Sexton (pelvis) is out for Monday's game against Charlotte.

Sexton is dealing with a right pelvic contusion, so he can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Houston. The star guard's absence could allow Keyonte George to make his way into Utah's starting lineup, with Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh also being options to see a boost in minutes.

