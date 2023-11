Sexton contributed 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 127-121 win over the Grizzlies.

Sexton has now reached double-digit point totals in 8-of-10 games this year. His six assists also tied a season-high. The veteran reserve guard is averaging 12.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.9 triples across a career-low 18.8 minutes on the young season.