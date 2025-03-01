Sexton finished Friday's 117-116 win over Minnesota with 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and three assists in 17 minutes.

Sexton was given the green light to play Friday after missing Utah's last 10 games due to a left ankle sprain. He operated under a minutes restriction and was on the floor for only 17 minutes, but he managed to reach double-digit points and finished with a plus-13 point differential, third-best on the Jazz behind Walker Kessler (plus-23) and Isaiah Collier (plus-16). Sexton will likely continue to play under a minutes restriction while working his way into game shape, though he should remain in the Jazz's starting lineup alongside Collier in the backcourt.