Sexton had 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and three assists across 16 minutes during Tuesday's 135-133 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Sexton returned from a 18-game absence Tuesday and was limited off the bench, but that didn't stop the Alabama product from making an impact. The fifth-year guard failed to connect from deep but still scored 15 points thanks to efficient shooting from inside the arc and finished fourth on the team in scoring.