Sexton recorded 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists and one steal over 18 minutes during Monday's 132-116 victory over the Bucks.

Sexton has been great since moving to a starting role in mid-December, scoring over 15 points in all but two of his last 15 contests and shooting at a high clip, making 50.7 percent of his shots from the floor. The Jazz seem committed to Sexton in the starting lineup going forward, regardless of whether he's deployed as a point guard or shooting guard.