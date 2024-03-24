Sexton totaled 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 147-119 loss to the Rockets.

Sexton returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in four straight contests, but he continues to deliver regardless of whether he plays as a starter or off the bench. He's now scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive outings, a span in which he's averaging 21.7 points per contest while shooting an impressive 55.7 percent from the field.