Sexton chipped in 22 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 37 minutes during Friday's 122-116 victory over the Raptors.

With Mike Conley no longer around, Sexton is the starting point guard by default in Utah for possibly the remainder of the season. He can put up points in a hurry with good efficiency, but fantasy managers would like to see a bit more production across the board. Coming into Friday, Sexton was averaging just 2.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.