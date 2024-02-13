Sexton ended Monday's 129-107 loss to Golden State with 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes.

Sexton was efficient from the field and also delivered decent numbers in the rebounding and passing categories, rounding out another solid display for the veteran. Sexton has scored in double digits in each of his five outings in February, averaging 19.2 points and 5.2 assists per game in that span.