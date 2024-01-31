Sexton ended with 22 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-103 loss to New York.

The Jazz lost for the fifth time in their last seven games, but Sexton has continued to play well despite the team's struggles. He's reached the 22-point mark in five of those seven appearances while also putting up solid numbers as a playmaker since he's now gone 10 straight outings with five or more assists. During that 10-game stretch, Sexton is averaging 22.1 points, 6.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.