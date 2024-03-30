Sexton finished with 29 points (10-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 44 minutes during Friday's 101-100 loss to the Rockets.

There's been a lot of talk regarding Jalen Green's hot stretch in recent weeks, and while Sexton's hasn't been on the same level, he deserves some praise for the consistency and productivity he's shown in recent weeks. Sexton has scored at least 20 points in 10 consecutive appearances (six starts) and is averaging 22.7 points, 6.3 assists and 3.4 boards per game in that span.