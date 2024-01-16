Sexton racked up 30 points (11-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 132-105 win over the Pacers.

The Jazz dominated the Pacers on Monday, and Sexton not only played a prominent role in the win but also delivered one of his most efficient performances of the campaign. He tied a season-high mark in field goals made, and he also reached the 30-point mark for the first time in 2023-24. Sexton has been on a tear of late, averaging 20.7 points per game and shooting 54.8 percent from the field since the beginning of January.