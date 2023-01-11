Sexton (hamstring) is expected to fully participate in Thursday's practice, Ben Anderson of KSLSports.com reports.

Sexton has missed the Jazz's last five games while receiving maintenance for a right hamstring injury, but his impending return to a full practice suggests his streak of absences could soon come to an end. If Sexton checks out fine during Thursday's session, Tony Jones of The Athletic relays that the fifth-year guard could return to action Friday in Orlando, which marks the front end of a back-to-back set. Whenever Sexton is cleared to play, he'll likely recapture a role on the Jazz's second unit and bump one or two of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Ochai Agbaji and Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) out of the rotation.