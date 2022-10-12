Sexton will start in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Spurs, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports.
Sexton will make his first start with the Jazz on Tuesday after being traded from the Cavaliers. The fifth-year guard signed a four-year, $72 million contract with Utah, so he should be a key part of the team this season. With the departure of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Sexton should be in line for a monster season statistically.
