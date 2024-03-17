Sexton finished Saturday's 119-100 loss to Minnesota with 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Sexton came off the bench for the first time since Dec. 11, leading all players in Saturday's contest in assists while pacing the Jazz in scoring and shots made in a 20-point, 10-assists showcase. Sexton has handed out 10 or more assists in four games this season, his first while coming off the bench. In those four contests, he has added 20 or more points on three occasions.