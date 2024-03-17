Sexton finished Saturday's 119-100 loss to Minnesota with 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Sexton came off the bench for the first time since Dec. 11, leading all players in Saturday's contest in assists while pacing the Jazz in scoring and shots made during a 20-point, 10-assist showcase. Sexton has handed out 10 or more assists in four games this season, but this was the first time as a reserve. In those four contests, he added 20 or more points three times.