Sexton contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 124-123 win over Memphis.

Sexton slotted into the starting lineup for the first time this season, replacing Mike Conley who was given the night off. While Sexton did manage to put up a serviceable line, it does indicate the reason he has been playing limited minutes is due to where he fits in the rotation as opposed to his knee injury. Based on this, it appears as though he is going to play minutes in the teens on most nights, making him a tough player to trust in standard leagues.