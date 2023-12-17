Sexton ended with 28 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-104 loss to Sacramento.

Sexton continued to prove his worth as an offensive linchpin with Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Keyonte George (foot) sidelined. Despite Saturday's loss, the Jazz look like a more complete team with Sexton in the backcourt, and his excellent play should earn him more time when the backcourt is back to full health.