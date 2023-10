Sexton is in the starting lineup for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Kings, David Locke of the Jazz's official website reports.

Sexton gets the nod in the backcourt alongside Talen Horton-Tucker in a game where Utah decided to rest Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen and other projected starters. Sexton hasn't been at his best in the preseason, however, and he has averaged just 8.0 points per game across four outings.