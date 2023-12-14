Sexton is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.
Sexton will replace Jordan Clarkson (hamstring) in the starting five Wednesday. Sexton will make his first start of the season and could remain in that role with Clarkson out for at least two weeks.
