Sexton started and totaled 22 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota.

Added to the starting five after the Jazz shipped out Mike Conley to the Timberwolves in a three-team deal completed shortly after the opening tip, Sexton made the most of the promotion to the top unit. He scored 20 of his points in the first half alone, and though he slowed down after the break, the blowout nature of the contest contributed to his playing time being curbed. Though the Jazz received Russell Westbrook back in the deal, he's a strong candidate to be bought out of his contract, so Sexton looks like he could be set to occupy a regular starting role for the rest of the season. Sexton profiles as a strong pickup in just about any format, especially for fantasy managers seeking efficient scoring.